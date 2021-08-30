Announcement Megan Bravo Appointed Wine Club & Logistics Manager at Santa Barbara County’s Folded Hills Winery

Gaviota, CA – Folded Hills Winery, located at the gateway to Santa Barbara Wine Country in Gaviota, 30 miles west of Santa Barbara, has appointed Megan Bravo Wine Club & Logistics Manager. Bravo, who has been with Folded Hills for over three years, brings a wealth of experience to the role. Previously, she was the Hospitality and DtC Manager at Folded Hills, where she discovered a passion for interacting with the estate’s wine clubs, The Fold and The Fold Reserve.

Credit: Courtesy

“I started at Folded Hills over three years ago and was their second full time employee,” says Bravo. “It has been an honor to help build the brand, team and customer base here. I’m so excited to bring my focus back to our beloved wine club members. They are our super fans and amazing ambassadors. I know many of them already but I’m really looking forward to connecting with many more.”

Previously, Bravo was Tasting Room Manager at Brander Vineyards, one of the county’s most esteemed producers of Bordeaux-varietal wines. While working there, she met her future husband, Fabian Bravo. He is still the winemaker at Brander and together they have their own small brand, Casita de Bravo.

# # #

Founded in 2014 by the Andrew Busch family, the Folded Hills estate is located a few miles as the crow flies from the Pacific, in Gaviota, just southeast of Santa Barbara County’s Sta. Rita Hills appellation. Comprised of Grenache, Syrah, Grenache Blanc, Marsanne and Clairette Blanche, the Rhone-inspired 15 acre-estate is entirely organically farmed by Coastal Vineyard Care Associates, under the guidance of Ruben Solorzano, “the Grape Whisperer.” Winemaker Michael Brughelli oversees a collection of wines that include the estate’s hallmark Grenache, their Lilly Sparkling Rose, and their August Red, a Rhone varietal blend, named for Andy Busch’s father, August “Gussie” Busch Jr., who started the Anheuser-Busch Clydesdales in 1933. The winery has two tasting rooms; one is in the nearby coastal village of Montecito, and the other is located across from the Folded Hills Farm stand, off the California State Hwy. 101 corridor. To learn more about the Farm Stand, which features fresh fruits and vegetables, as well other food items, from the Folded Hills Ranch, and the tasting rooms, please visit www.foldedhills.com.

