Arts & Entertainment Santa Barbara Bowl to Require Proof of COVID Vaccination or Negative Test for Entry Venue’s Latest Safety Measures Are in Compliance with Department of Public Health Guidelines

The Santa Barbara Bowl updated its public safety policy Monday and announced it would now require everybody, including children 12 and under, to show proof of completed vaccination or a negative test result for entry to its events.

The policy will be in place for the Jackson Browne concert on Sunday, September 5, and until further notice. Similar requirements have been put in place at major venues across the country, and though the state does not require proof of vaccination for outdoor venues, many businesses have taken to instituting policies of their own.

According to the Santa Barbara Bowl’s website, proof of vaccination is a government-issued ID and your original vaccination card, printed copy of vaccination card, or photo of vaccination card on your phone. Both CDC vaccination cards and California digital vaccine records will be accepted.

The proof of a negative COVID-19 test result must be from within 72 hours from time of entry to the venue, and all unvaccinated or partially vaccinated guests will be required to show a negative test. Acceptable results must be from diagnostic, molecular, RT-PCR, NAAT, antigen, or antibody (serology) tests. Over-the-counter tests will not be accepted.

The venue’s mask policy will remain in compliance with California Department of Public Health and Santa Barbara County Public Safety guidelines. Masks are required for entry and to enter the hallways and restrooms, but guests can remove them “when actively eating or drinking.”

Since the seating is outside, masks are “strongly encouraged” for vaccinated guests and required for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated guests. Guests unable to wear proper face coverings will not be admitted into the venue.

Following the Browne concert is a Santa Barbara Mariachi Festival event on Saturday, September 11, and a John Legend concert on Thursday, September 16.

For more info and updates, check sbbowl.com/covid19.

