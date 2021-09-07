Announcement Isla Vista Community Services District Hires Community Engagement Director

Isla Vista, CA – The Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) has hired Sydney Casler as the first Community Engagement Director. Sydney will be supporting the IVCSD’s goals to build stronger relationships within the District and the wider community while also expanding awareness and utilization of the District’s services. She will be regularly engaging, educating, and gathering feedback from community members. Sydney will take the lead in planning, developing, managing, and executing the District’s community engagement initiatives, including education, advocacy, communication, press relations, and outreach.



Sydney received her Bachelor’s degree in Psychology with an emphasis in Human Services from DePaul University. She has since spent her career serving nonprofits. Her passion for making a difference and striving to empower others took her around the world volunteering. She returned to Santa Barbara and received her MBA from Antioch University that focused on global philanthropy and social responsibility. Prior to joining IVCSD, Sydney worked at PathPoint, Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Shelter, CALM, and the Santa Barbara Foundation. In addition, she has volunteered with several local organizations, including the Alzheimer’s Association, Friendship Center, and the American Heart Association.

Sydney shared, “I am truly inspired by the determination and empathy our resilient community has. I enjoy seeing collaboration efforts come together that generate change, create an impact, and take innovation and support to the next level. I am grateful to be a part of a team that is contributing to such positive, inclusive, and sustainable impact in Isla Vista.”

“Sydney has already proven to be an essential member of the IVCSD staff team, doing community engagement work that is central to the District’s history and values while ensuring that our services are made available to all,” said Jonathan Abboud, IVCSD General Manager.

Please feel free to contact Sydney at communityengagement@islavistacsd.com.

