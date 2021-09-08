Announcement Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Seeks Volunteers!

Santa Barbara, CA. September 7, 2021 – Do you enjoy meeting and taling with people from California, across the US, and around the world? Do you want to share your love of our beautiful harbor? Would you like the best view in Santa Barbara right outside your window? Do you have three hours a week to volunteer? If so, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) is the place for you!

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum wants outgoing and enthusiastic individuals to welcome visitors at its 4th floor Outdoors Santa Barbara Visitor Center. Volunteers make connections between the Museum and visitors from around the world. Volunteers also help maintain displays and assist with special events, exhibit openings, art receptions, and community festivals.

Volunteers enjoy the social environment of the Museum, make new friends, and gain a feeling of fulfillment knowing that they are part of an organization that values Santa Barbara’s rich maritime history and tradition.

For more information on how to volunteer, contact Jesse Baker-Lorelli, Volunteer Coordinator, jbaker@sbmm.org or 805 456-8748. To apply, complete a volunteer application at www.sbmm.org/volunteer-application.

About SBMM

Since 2000, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum has featured many artifacts and stories to share the history of the Santa Barbara Channel with more than 40,000 visitors annually, and it provides year-round experiential maritime history and marine science education for local youth. Featuring the impressive First-Order Fresnel Lighthouse Lens from Point Conception, SBMM’s current exhibits explore the History of Oil in Santa Barbara Channel & Chumash Use of Asphaltum, the Honda Disaster, and Wives and Daughters: Keepers of the Light.

SBMM is located at the historic Santa Barbara Harbor at 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190, Santa Barbara, CA 93109. Visit sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404 for details.

Add to Favorites