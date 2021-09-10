Announcement City of Santa Barbara Announces the Retirement of Transportation Planning and Parking Manager, Rob Dayton

SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 9, 2021

The City of Santa Barbara announces that Transportation Planning and Parking Manager, Rob Dayton, has retired from the City.

Throughout his 30-year career, he has been instrumental in bringing traffic congestion cures, such as roundabouts to our City, as well as tens of millions of dollars in bicycle and pedestrian projects. Rob was responsible for conceiving projects that went beyond transportation and that brought important benefits to our community. Signature examples of Rob’s contributions include the Shoreline Park (Path) Expansion to Ledbetter Beach, Cacique Street Freeway Undercrossing, Las Positas/Cliff Roundabout, and the Las Positas/Modoc Multi-Purpose Pathway.

More than a transportation planner, Rob has been committed to good organizational health and has helped Public Works and other departments focus on leveraging their strengths for better governance. His leadership was instrumental in establishing the Mission/Vision/Values focus of Public Works, a key element of the department’s success. During the pandemic, Rob helped lead the team that implemented and refined the closure of State Street so that businesses could safely be sustained by operating in the street.

Rob notes:

“As I embark on the next chapter of my career, I want to express my deep sense of gratitude to our high-quality City staff and to the people of Santa Barbara who so passionately care about this community. In so many ways this has been a dream job for me, and I am proud of the work we’ve accomplished together (I often think of working for the City of Santa Barbara as paradise management!). It has been my honor to serve this community. Thank you!”

The City of Santa Barbara likewise thanks Rob and remains grateful for his leadership and accomplishments. He will be missed.

