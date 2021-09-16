Announcement NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters™ Animal Shelters Partner Throughout Santa Barbara County

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Animal shelters throughout Santa Barbara County have joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ 2021 pet adoption campaign. Local animal welfare organizations will be participating in a one-day adoption event Saturday, September 18, 2021, with the goal of finding a home for every single homeless animal in Santa Barbara County.

Local participating organizations include:

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara County Animal Services : Offering fee-waived adoptions for all animals from 9 am to 4 pm, closed for lunch from 11 am to 12 pm, no appointment needed. For information, please call: Santa Barbara: (805) 681-5285 Santa Maria: (805) 934-6119 x7

: Offering fee-waived adoptions for all animals from 9 am to 4 pm, closed for lunch from 11 am to 12 pm, no appointment needed. For information, please call: Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP) : Offering fee-waived adoptions for all animals from 10 am to 4 pm, appointments preferred. For information, please call (805) 683-3368.

: Offering fee-waived adoptions for all animals from 10 am to 4 pm, appointments preferred. For information, please call (805) 683-3368. Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (BUNS) : Offering fee-waived adoptions for all animals (rabbits and guinea pigs) from 9 am to 4 pm, closed for lunch from 11 am to 12 pm, no appointment needed. For information, please call (805) 683-0521.

: Offering fee-waived adoptions for all animals (rabbits and guinea pigs) from 9 am to 4 pm, closed for lunch from 11 am to 12 pm, no appointment needed. For information, please call (805) 683-0521. Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Maria Campus : Offering fee-waived adoptions for all animals from 9:00am to 4:00 pm, with no appointment needed. For information, please call: (805) 964-4777, x 310 or visit www.SBHumane.org.

: Offering fee-waived adoptions for all animals from 9:00am to 4:00 pm, with no appointment needed. For information, please call: (805) 964-4777, x 310 or visit www.SBHumane.org. Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society & DAWG: Regular priced adoptions from 10 am to 4 pm, appointments preferred. For information, please call: (805) 688-8224.

“We’re very excited to be able to host an in-person, onsite event this year,” says Animal Services Director Angela Yates. “We know people are eager to visit and interact with the animals in our local shelters, and we hope that enthusiasm results in many much-needed adoptions!”

“Santa Ynez Humane/DAWG, like all of our local partners, has seen our shelter population rise over the last months. We’re very much looking forward to this collaborative life-saving event,” added Santa Ynez Humane/DAWG Executive Director Julie Cousino.Interested adopters are recommended to view the shelters’ websites before arriving to see which animals may be available.

