Announcement Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shots Now Available for Certain Populations

Local Health Care Providers and Pharmacies Provide Vaccination Opportunities

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Today the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in certain populations and for those in high risk occupational and institutional settings. This announcement follows the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization of a booster shot earlier this week.

As of today, Friday, persons that meet the new CDC guidelines are able to access this booster dose in locations throughout Santa Barbara county. This updated interim guidance from CDC allows for people who are at highest risk for COVID-19 to receive a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot to help increase their protection. Persons who have received a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are not eligible to receive a booster under this guidance. The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup has also approved these recomendations.

The CDC recommends the following populations should receive a booster shot 6 months following their second dose of their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine:

People 65 years and older;

Residents in long-term care settings; and

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions

The CDC recommends the following populations may receive a booster shot 6 months following their second dose of their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine:

People aged 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions; and

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institution

“Booster shots will become an important part of our local strategy to protect our most vulnerable community members and end the pandemic. Local pharmacies and health care providers are prepared to offer booster doses in your community,” shared Van Do-Reynoso, County Public Health Director. “We want to encourage those who have yet to receive a first-dose vaccine to know that vaccines are still available to you.”

COVID-19 vaccine providers must follow CDC vaccine recommendations according to the federal COVID-19 vaccine distribution program. Vaccine is now readily available and many local health care providers who also offer regular vaccinations should provide eligible patients with COVID-19 booster vaccines when authorized and recommended.

For information about the COVID-19 vaccine and countywide availability, please visit www.publichealthsbc.org/vaccine/ or call 2-1-1.

