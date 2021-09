Letters Vaccines Save Lives

As of September 27, there are over 700,000 U.S. deaths attributed to the coronavirus. We now know the vaccine saves lives. We are all in this together. That means everyone permitted should get the shot(s), wear a mask, and keep social distance.

This is our civic duty and best chance to finally overcome COVID-19 and the Delta variant. I say join the team and forget your precious personal freedom. There is too much at stake. Only together can we do this.

