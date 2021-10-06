Announcement Congressman Salud Carbajal to Host Virtual Town Hall

U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal invites Central Coast residents to join a virtual discussion about current events and the Congressman’s work in Congress.



The event will be conducted On Thursday, October 7, at 6 p.m., over Zoom and live-streamed on our Facebook page at Facebook.com/RepSaludCarbajal. It will also feature simultaneous ASL and Spanish interpretation, as well as closed captioning, to ensure it is accessible. To register for the event, either scan the QR code in the graphic or head over to carbajal.house.gov/townhall. We’ll be taking questions in advance, over zoom, and in the Facebook comments under the live stream.

Note: Spanish interpretation is only available on Zoom.

Add to Favorites