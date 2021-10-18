Announcement Deadline Today, October 18, to Submit Draft County Redistricting Maps

Next Meeting of the County Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission is November 3

The initial deadline to submit maps to the County of Santa Barbara Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission is today, Monday, October 18. Mapping tools are available on the website.



Maps will continue to be accepted after the deadline; however, the public is encouraged to submit as soon as possible. The final deadline for submitting maps will be determined by the Commission at its November 3 meeting.



The Commission will review draft map submissions at its next meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 3 in the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building, Board Hearing Room, 511 East Lakeside Parkway, Santa Maria.The public is invited to participate at this important meeting. Community feedback will shape the County Supervisorial District Elections for the NEXT DECADE. Make your voice heard!

For all Commission details, agendas, videos of past meetings, go to www.drawsantabarbaracounty.org.To sign up for updates and information about the redistricting process and future public meetings, please visit drawsantabarbaracounty.org or email redistricting@countyofsb.org.

Add to Favorites