Letters Historic Day

Tuesday, November 2, 2021, was an historic day. Republicans won several elections, including sweeping Virginia.

Has the tide began to turn in America? Have average Americans had enough of radical policies and mandates? Are parents standing up for their children and for law and order? Do Americans now realize their country is being ripped apart, and they need to save it?

Looks like it to me. God bless America.

