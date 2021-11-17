Letters Atrocity at the U

In the earl ’70s I was a guest of the State of California for a few months and spent most of that time in a room about 16 feet long and 9 feet wide, built-in commode and bed, with an 18 inch by 30 inch window overlooking the coastal range of foothills in San Luis Obispo covered with oak trees and beautiful rock formations.

A prison cell for me at the time, but a suite at the Pierre on New York’s upper east compared to Mr. Munger’s plan for student housing at a university renowned for the beauty of its setting.

I’m a lifetime Santa Barbarian who roamed the UCSB campus while it was being built, attended later as a marine biology major, and cannot imagine the university allowing this atrocity to be built.

