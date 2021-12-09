Community Former Macy’s in Paseo Nuevo to Open as Roller Rink, Arcade Aloha Fun Center to Have Roller Skating, Laser Tag, Arcade, and More Opening in December

One of downtown Santa Barbara’s premier locations — the former Macy’s building located on the corner of State and Ortega streets in the Paseo Nuevo mall — will soon be opening as a hybrid roller rink, laser tag, arcade, and more called Aloha Fun Center.

Mary Lynn Harms-Romo, senior marketing director and local leasing manager at Paseo Nuevo, described the new venture as a “fun center,” and said the plan is for a one-year term on the ground floor of the space while the second and third floors are being marketed to other potential tenants.

The location has stood largely vacant since Macy’s closed its doors in 2017, but several short-term retail and pop-up markets have leased the ground floor since then, including its most recent incarnation as a Halloween costume shop.

The Aloha Fun Center is the third location of the Bay Area–based Aloha roller rinks, and Harms-Romo said the company is looking to keep the location as long as it is available. Current plans include the roller rink, arcade, music deejays, and potentially a miniature golf course.

According to their social media accounts, the Aloha Fun Center plans to open up within the next month, and will be hosting a group interview day starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, at the location at 701 State Street. They will be hiring associates, skate instructors, emcee deejays, and management positions.

