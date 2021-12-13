Drink Grassini Wines Giving Back to Gwendolyn Strong Foundation Winery Matching Up to $50,000 in Donations for Building Inclusive Playground

Every year, the folks at Grassini Family Vineyards raise money around the holidays to support a charity of their choice. This year’s 10th annual Grassini Gives Back fundraiser is for the Gwendolyn Strong Foundation.

“This fantastic nonprofit is in the process of building an incredible and inclusive playground in Santa Barbara so that children of all abilities can play together,” said Katie Grassini. “It would be the first of its kind in Santa Barbara County!”

In 2020, due to COVID, the Grassinis made their fundraiser a multi-day event, rather than the usual one-day affair. They’re continuing that this year, and also pledging to match donations up to $50,000. On top of that, the winery will be donating 10 percent of wine tasting fees and $10 per bottle sold at their tasting room located in El Paseo. When the fundraiser ends on December 19, they’re hoping to reach more than $100,000 in donations.

Learn more at grassinigivesback.com.

