About Us Barking Up the Right Tree

Name: Maggie Reeg

Title: Canine Copy Coach

Copy editing requires concentration, and if there’s one thing Maggie’s good at, it’s testing Copy Editor Tessa Reeg’s ability to focus. How does she do it?

“Lots and lots of barking! At the mailman, at neighboring dogs, to remind everyone that it’s time for my walk, you name it. Lots of noise at random times throughout the day ensures that my human knows how to keep her focus through any situation. It also ensures that she’s awake and alert — works a lot faster than coffee!”

Having a human working from home must be tricky. How does Maggie make sure she’s well taken care of?

“I make sure my human gets out of her chair and gets some fresh air at least once a day, by demanding a game of fetch or tug-of-war with my favorite rope. I also provide stress relief in the form of kisses and five-minute snuggles when my human needs a quick break from work.”

It’s clear Maggie is a necessary part of keeping the Indy typo-free.

“Keeping my human on her game isn’t easy, but I know she couldn’t do it without me!”

Add to Favorites