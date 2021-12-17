Announcement SBCAN Receives a Highly Competitive Grant from The Fund for Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara County Action Network (SBCAN) recently received a multi-year grant award of $10,000 for the next three years, a total of $30,000, from The Fund for Santa Barbara. The award was presented during a small ceremony at the Minerva Club in Santa Maria on Dec. 9.

SBCAN has received financial support from The Fund for Santa Barbara for several of the last 20 years it has been doing this work. The Fund has supported SBCAN’s promotion of social and economic justice, affordable housing, environmental and open space protections, alternative transportation, and other issues.

“Looking ahead to our 20th year, this funding will allow us to lead and support efforts to increase affordable housing stock throughout the county, hold UCSB accountable to create the student housing they have promised to build and reinforce tenant protections through rent stabilization,” said SBCAN Advocacy and Events Director Nadia Abushanab. “It will also help us oppose dangerous oil extraction projects, advocate for a just transition to protect workers as we move away from fossil fuels, and to work on other issues as the need arises. We thank the The Fund for Santa Barbara for supporting this important work and helping improve Santa Barbara County for everyone.”

SBCAN was founded in January 2002 after a group of community activists and leaders came together to discuss the future of Santa Barbara County. This group came to the consensus that although there were numerous local organizations and activists working on a wide range of progressive causes, the efforts were often fragmented and sometimes working at cross purposes. Out of these discussions, SBCAN was formed to build bridges between environmental and social justice organizations and the northern and southern parts of the county.

For more information about SBCAN, visit www.sbcan.org.

