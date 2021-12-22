The Home Page The Home Page: Best Firework Views, Tiny-Living Tips, and More Red, White, and Blue Views

Red, White, and Blue Views

After last year’s pandemic pyrotechnic hiatus, the topic of “where are you going to watch the fireworks?” is once again de rigueur in local conversations. When I saw this home for sale high up on Las Alturas, my first thought was “what an awesome firework-viewing spot” and then shortly realized I was not alone. See the listing details for actual firework-view photos, or admire the vista as shown above in person at the Open House today from 1 to 4 p.m.

There’s No Place Like Home

Credit: Courtesy

Have you picked up your copy of this week’s issue? I thought our columnist Christine Cowles was talking directly to me when I read her Style Specialist column all about making the most of small living spaces. This month marks my four-year anniversary in my own cozy downtown cottage, and though I’ve acclimated well to almost-tiny-home living, I learned a few tips from this article that I’m eager to play with. I even used her advice about monochromatic color schemes as an excuse to buy a new rug for my living room. Thanks, Christine!

If You Need a Little More Space

Credit: Courtesy of toptenrealestatedeals.com

Check out Sugar Ray Leonard’s home in Pacific Palisades. At over 16,700 square feet, the Italianate-style mansion with seven bedrooms, pool, spa, putting green, tennis courts, and more is currently on the market for $46,500,000.

Pups and Pops Don’t Mix

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Scout loves long weekends, but Scout hates fireworks. So Independence Day is not “our” favorite holiday. She will be enjoying an extra-long walk before nightfall and an extra-loud movie after dark. If need be, she’ll get wrapped into her ThunderShirt and coddled in her cozy “den” while her calming drugs take effect. Wishing Scout, and all of you, a relaxing weekend.

Parting PSA from Scout: Remember to keep an extra-close watch on your furry friends this holiday. Happy Fourth of July!

