Coronavirus News Outbreak at Main Jail Has Found 81 Positive Cases in Two Weeks The Latest Update Reported 22 More COVID-Positive Inmates Since Tuesday

The COVID outbreak at Santa Barbara Main Jail continues to grow, as the Sheriff’s Office released the latest numbers this Thursday. Since Tuesday, 22 more inmates tested positive, bringing the current total of positive cases to 81 in two weeks of testing.

The outbreak began on December 9 with 20 confirmed cases. By December 21, there had been 59 positive cases, with five reported to be fully recovered. According to a statement released Thursday, out of the 76 active cases, none have required hospitalization, and 72 of them are asymptomatic.

All COVID-positive inmates are continuously monitored by custody staff and Wellpath partners.

More information will be released on the status of this outbreak as it becomes available.

At the Santa Barbara Independent, our staff continues to cover every aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic. Support the important work we do by making a direct contribution.

Add to Favorites