News Deputies Bring Holiday Cheer to Hedges House of Hope in Isla Vista Isla Vista Foot Patrol Honors Father Jon Hedges With Donations of Essential Items to Shelter

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with the Good Samaritan Shelter to bring holiday cheer to clients at the Hedges House of Hope. Isla Vista Foot Patrol Deputies also worked with custody staff at the Quality of Work Life Committee to provide stockings full of essential items and gifts to each client at the shelter.

Hedges House of Hope is a 50-bed shelter located in Isla Vista, which provides for homeless single adults in need of shelter in the Isla Vista and Goleta areas. The program is named in honor of the late Father Jon Hedges, who had a passion for serving the homeless throughout his lifetime.

Deputies at the Isla Vista Foot Patrol Station received the internal email about the project headed by the Quality of Work Life Committee and decided that this would be a great opportunity to honor their late friend and colleague Hedges. In the spirit of Hedges’ legacy, deputies pooled their money to purchase 50 hygiene kits that include a toothbrush, toothpaste, comb, and deodorant.

These items will be included in stockings filled with other fun gifts like a manicure set, holiday mug, hot chocolate, and snacks that were donated by custody staff from the Main Jail. Anyone interested in donating to Hedges House of Hope can drop off items at the Father Virgil Cardona Center located at 4020 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA, 93110.

At the Santa Barbara Independent, our staff continues to cover every aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic. Support the important work we do by making a direct contribution.

Add to Favorites