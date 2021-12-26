Announcement Volunteers Needed for the 2022 Point In Time Count

January 26 from 5:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

The Point In Time (PIT) Count is the annual count of individuals and families experiencing homelessness on a given day. The Santa Barbara County effort will take place on Wednesday, January 26 from 5:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Teams of volunteers will canvas assigned routes throughout the County and will document who is experiencing homeless. This information will be used to plan local homeless assistance systems, justify funding, and raise public awareness.

Volunteer trainings will be held virtually in January. Sign up now to volunteer. Change doesn’t happen without you.

COVID-19 Safety Measure for the 2022 Count

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up in teams with people they already interact with (households, colleagues, friends)

Individuals not part of a group will be matched in teams based on the comfort level indicated at sign up and must provide proof of vaccination.

To avoid a large gathering, groups will be deployed as they arrive at their assigned logistics center.

Masks and hand sanitizer are required (and will be provided to those who need it) to keep teams and those being surveyed safe.

For more information and to register, go to https://countyofsb.pointintime.info/.

