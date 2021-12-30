Heart of the Home: A Year in Pictures 2021

In Santa Barbara, custom homebuilding often becomes a sum much greater than its creative parts. To pull off something extraordinary — that is, the new construction or comprehensive remodel of a one-of-a-kind family home that fits its surroundings — it truly takes a team, from owners, architects, designers, and engineers to catskinners, masons, plumbers, painters, and many more essential tradespeople in between. Plus, there’s the general contractor’s core crew.
At Giffin & Crane, part of that crew’s job is to document project progress; such documentation helps keep everybody up to speed and on the same page. Along the way, some really cool images get posted to company partner/principal Derek Shue’s weekly Instagram updates (@giffinandcrane). Here’s a distillation of some of the best.
Giffin & Crane has been building custom homes in Santa Barbara since 1986.