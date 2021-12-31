Letters The Wages of Lies

Every four years January 6th is one of our proudest days of the year for all Americans, like apple pie on the 4th of July. It’s when all Americans’ votes are certified by respected members of Congress to elect our next President of the United States, an office of honor and worldwide respect.

However, Vladimir Putin said a few years ago, “America isn’t as strong as it thinks it is.”

What did he mean? Now we know.

Add dishonesty, violence, and discrediting the press — as Communist rulers do to their people — and you can weaken or overthrow democracies.

Add a sprinkle of accusing others of what you’re doing, in order to cover up, hide, and make it harder for others to prove the truth about what you’re doing. As in, don’t talk about me or look at me; look over there, somewhere else. And encourage your audiences to use violence, and become criminals for the first time in their lives, by lying about the integrity of our election process. That has never happened before, and it came from the once highly respected Presidential pulpit. And what have you got?

Instead of a peaceful and respectful transfer of power everyone in our country has honored since our country began, we had January 6th, 2021.

