Announcement Chumash Casino Resort Raises Hourly Minimum Wage to $17; Job Fairs Coming to Lompoc and Santa Maria

SANTA YNEZ, CA – JANUARY 5, 2022 – On the heels of raising the hourly minimum wage to $17 for nontipped positions at its properties, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians will host job fairs on Tuesday, January 11 at the Dick DeWees Community Center in Lompoc and on Thursday, January 13 at the Santa Maria Inn.

While California instituted its new minimum wage of $15 an hour on January 1, the tribe raised wages for entry-level, nontipped positions to $17 an hour in December, along with reviewing and increasing compensation for employees throughout the enterprise.

“We have reassessed our compensation offering to attract quality candidates for open positions throughout the organization,” said John Elliott, CEO for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “For entry-level, hourly positions, raising the minimum wage to $17 per hour will improve our ability to hire team members in crucial areas, such as custodial, hotel operations and food and beverage.”

Full-time employees are offered competitive pay and a host of benefits, including medical, dental and vision insurance, a 401(k) with a matching-funds program, tuition reimbursement and free shuttle service to and from the Chumash Casino Resort for Lompoc and Santa Maria residents.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is one of the largest employers in Santa Barbara County with a workforce of nearly 1,800. It owns and operates the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, two Solvang hotels – Hotel Corque and Hadsten House – Kitá Wines in Lompoc and offices in Buellton, while also running the Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic and tribal operations on its Reservation.

The job fair in Lompoc will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on January 11 at Dick DeWees Community Center. The Santa Maria-area job fair will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on January 13 at the Santa Maria Inn.

Applicants are asked to arrive five minutes prior to their appointment, dress appropriately and bring a valid ID.

Walk-ins are welcome, but candidates with appointments will be given priority. To schedule an interview, visit https://www.chumashcareers.com/were-hiring.

