Announcement Be a Part of the City’s First Beautify Goleta Team Recruitment Underway for Neighborhood Captains and Volunteers

The City of Goleta is putting together our first ever city-wide Beautify Goleta Team and is looking for more neighborhood captains and volunteers. We are pleased with the great response we received following the City’s announcement of this exciting new program and want to thank our residents for signing up! We still have more room and are seeking volunteers and those interested in stepping up to be a Neighborhood Captain. If you are interested in helping to keep Goleta beautiful all year long, we encourage you to sign up today at www.CityofGoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta.

Watch our video English or Spanish to learn more about Beautify Goleta and how you can participate.

Beautify Goleta originally started as a way to help residents clean their homes and yards with free bulky items collections. Starting this spring, Beautify Goleta is expanding to a community cleanup program that will also host Saturday morning cleanup events every other month in neighborhoods throughout the City. The cleanup events can be tailored for each neighborhood to fit what that area needs.

Neighborhood Captains will take the lead on cleanup events around town. They will help coordinate, organize and run their local cleanups, and can be individuals, organizations or community groups.

Later this month the City will hold its first ever Neighborhood Captains meeting to review the Captain’s packet instructions, coordinate logistics, and brainstorm ideas to make this program successful. Everyone who has signed up as a Captain will be invited to this virtual meeting. At the meeting, we will provide more details about cleanup logistics and will ask attendees for their thoughts about making the program fun and engaging, before, during, and after events. We hope to see you there!

