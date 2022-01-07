Announcement City of Goleta Temporarily Closes In-Person Services

GOLETA, CA, January 6, 2022 – Due to the spike in COVID cases countywide, the City of Goleta is making adjustments to our in-person services. Effective January 7, 2022, the City is temporarily closing City Hall reception and public counters through January 31, 2022. Additionally, the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries will transition to Sidewalk Service effective January 11, 2022. Depending on conditions, the City expects to reopen services on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. In the meantime, the City is committed to continuing to provide a high level of service to the community and all services will be available to the public.

Here are the changes:

City Hall reception is closed to the public. Our receptionist and staff members can still be contacted via phone or email during business hours. To contact reception, please call (805) 961-7500 or access the City Assist online citizen service request system. http://tinyurl.com/goletacityassist

is closed to the public. Our receptionist and staff members can still be contacted via phone or email during business hours. To contact reception, please call (805) 961-7500 or access the City Assist online citizen service request system. http://tinyurl.com/goletacityassist Planning and Building Counters will also be closed to in-person service. Permit applications may be submitted electronically through the City’s Permit Tracking System Public Portal. Staff can be reached at: Planning: 805-9617543; planningcounter@cityofgoleta.org Building: 805-961-7552; buildinggroup@cityofgoleta.org Code Compliance: 805-961-7556; City Assist and Public Portal

will also be closed to in-person service. Permit applications may be submitted electronically through the City’s Permit Tracking System Public Portal. Staff can be reached at: Goleta, Solvang and Buellton Libraries will transition to sidewalk service beginning Tuesday, January 11. Hours of operation will be Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 pm. Face coverings required.

We appreciate your understanding and patience as we do our part to ensure the safety of our community and staff. Stay safe and be well.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit https://publichealthsbc.org/ and http://cityofgoleta.org/covid19.

Add to Favorites