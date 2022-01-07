Announcement Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Announces 2-Week Closing Effective Friday, January 7, 2022

Santa Barbara, CA. January 7, 2022 –The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum’s Executive Director Greg Gorga has announced that, due to rising cases related to COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, SBMM will close for two weeks, effective Friday, January 7, 2022. According to Gorga, the decision was made, “in order to protect the health and safety of our guests, staff, and volunteers. Our hope is to re-open on Friday, Jan. 21, but that will depend on the path Covid infections are taking.”

As a result of this decision, effective January 7, the following changes have been made:

The Museum Store and the Outdoors Santa Barbara Visitor Center are also closed.

are also closed. SBMM will still have its January 20 free Zoom lecture , and people can register at sbmm.org.

, and people can register at sbmm.org. Docent training , originally scheduled to begin on Saturday, January 8 has been postponed until at least Jan 22. For more information about how to become a docent, contact jbaker@sbmm.org or 805 456-8748 or visit www.sbmm.org/volunteer-application.

, originally scheduled to begin on Saturday, January 8 has been postponed until at least Jan 22. For more information about how to become a docent, contact jbaker@sbmm.org or 805 456-8748 or visit www.sbmm.org/volunteer-application. The recently announced Whale of a Tale program seeking children’s K-6 ocean-related artwork will continue, but all submissions should be mailed to: Museum Experience Manager, Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190, Santa Barbara, CA 93109.

****************

About SBMM

Since 2000, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum has featured many artifacts and stories to share the history of the Santa Barbara Channel with more than 40,000 visitors annually, and it provides year-round experiential maritime history and marine science education for local youth. Featuring the impressive First-Order Fresnel Lighthouse Lens from Point Conception, SBMM’s current exhibits explore the History of Oil in Santa Barbara Channel & Chumash Use of Asphaltum, Surfing, Mermaids, the Honda Disaster, and Wives and Daughters: Keepers of the Light.

Add to Favorites