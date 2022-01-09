Letters Free Fruit Suggestion

As I walk my dog through the streets of Santa Barbara, I notice trees in the gardens, dripping with unpicked ripe fruit, particularly lemons. I think about the people in Yemen or Afghanistan who would love to share in this bounty. And then my mind wanders to how we could crate all this fruit and send a shipment off to some unhappy country, or refugee camp.

But I cannot come up with any solutions except give one suggestion. Instead of letting the fruit in your garden go unpicked this year, pick it, and put it in a box outside your gate with a “free” sign on it. Someone here in Santa Barbara would love some extra vitamin C or to have their food bill supplemented.

