Letters About 2016

The Angry Poodle Barbecue of January 6, 2022, states: “The scary news is that roughly 21 million Americans believe that the election that put Joe Biden in the White House was somehow tainted and that the use of force to restore Donald Trump to the throne is justified.”

In August 2018, the Gallup polling organization found that 78 percent of Democrats believed the 2016 U.S. election involved Russian interference that had “changed outcome” of the election. See the chart near the end of this article: Gallup Poll Shows 78% Of Democrats Mistakenly Believe Russia Changed Election Results.

I have not voted for a Democrat or Republican for president since 1996. From observing these elections closely, it appears to me that Americans take their political views so seriously that they cannot understand how “their candidate” — that is, the “righteous” candidate who is committed to the things that are best for the United States and the world — could lose the election unless the other side cheated!

