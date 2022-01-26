Announcement Community Informational Meeting Regarding Super 8 Permanent Supportive Housing Development in Goleta

Virtual Community Meeting 6 p.m. February 10

The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara, in partnership with the County of Santa Barbara and City of Goleta, is pleased to invite members of the community to a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 10 on the proposed permanent supportive housing development project at 6021 Hollister Avenue in Goleta, currently the site of a Super 8 motel. This proposed development would serve to help address the human and societal problem of people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide information about this proposed housing development and answer questions from the community. To join by Zoom or phone, the information is enclosed below and posted at www.hasbarco.org. Spanish translation will be available. For those unable to attend, a video of the meeting will be available on the partner agency websites.

Meeting Details

6 p.m. Thursday, February 10

Join Zoom Meeting: https://bit.ly/3KISYLv or by phone: (669) 900-6833

Meeting ID: 821 8574 1781 – Passcode: 031561

The Super 8 housing development project is proposed to include 59 permanent supportive housing units for people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness. One unit will house an onsite property manager, plus five existing units will be converted to support community space and a robust offering of services.

If grant funding is approved, more than $16 million of the approximately $20 million total project cost would be awarded through the State of California Homekey 2.0 Program. An additional $2 million is expected from the state for rental subsidy and operating costs. Generous additional funding has been reserved for this development by the County of Santa Barbara and City of Goleta. Under recent State law (AB 140 and AB 2162), supportive housing projects funded through the Homekey program are automatically deemed consistent and in conformity with local General Plan and zoning requirements and allowed by right as a permitted use.

ABOUT HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE COUNTY OF SANTA BARBARA (HASBARCO)

The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara was formed in 1941 by Resolution of the County Board of Supervisors. The Board appoints the Housing Authority’ seven-member Board of Commissioners, although it operates as a stand-alone public agency. In furtherance of its mission, the Housing Authority has an associated 501c3 nonprofit, Surf Development Company. HASBARCO currently owns and manages more than 1,450 affordable rental housing units in Santa Barbara County, including six permanent supportive housing developments. The Housing Authority also administers the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program and other types of rental assistance. For more information, go to www.hasbarco.org/.

ABOUT COUNTY OF SANTA BARBARA COMMUNITY SERVICES DEPARTMENT, HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DIVISION

Housing and Community Development is a division of the County of Santa Barbara Community Services Department that utilizes federal, state, and local funding to provide a variety of public service programs and public facility projects including Affordable Housing, Grants Administration, and Redevelopment Successor Agency Housing Fund activities. For information about the County Housing and Community Development Division of the Community Services Department, go to www.countyofsb.org/housing.

ABOUT CITY OF GOLETA

The City of Goleta was incorporated in 2002 and is home to approximately 32,000 people and thousands of businesses. Known as the Good Land, the City of Goleta expands eight square miles nestled between the Santa Ynez Mountains and Pacific Ocean, offering unparalleled scenic beauty. Goleta prides itself on its 550 acres of parks and open space making it the perfect spot to live, work and play. The City is a General Law City governed by a five-member, elected city council. For more information about Goleta, go to www.cityofgoleta.org.

