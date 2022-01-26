Courts & Crime Public Assistance Sought in Santa Barbara Manhunt City Police Believe Alexander Garcia Is Armed and Dangerous

A manhunt is on for a 36-year-old Santa Barbara resident who is accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun toward someone he was having an argument with on January 23 at around 2 a.m.

Santa Barbara police announced on Wednesday afternoon that officers are looking for Alexander Raul Garcia, who they believe fired the gun on the 500 block of Casitas Road early last Sunday morning. He fled the scene and is considered “armed and dangerous,” according to an SBPD press release. The public is requested to call 9-1-1 if they see Garcia.

Anyone with knowledge of Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Andre Miller at (805) 451-0045 or (805) 882-8900; and can email Miller at amiller@sbpd.com. Anonymous messages will be accepted.

