This was written reaction to the Tennessee school board that banned the novel “Maus” from its curriculum.

My dog is a victim of discrimination

Because he’s black, or maybe it’s his Spanish heritage.

Big dogs look down on him.

French poodles are especially disdainful

Even though he has poodle blood in him (and hair, thank goodness).

He himself is tolerant of all breeds;

He even tolerates me, a different species!

He always wears a leash when he goes out, in respect for others.

He’s harassed by untethered dogs who believe leashes are an infringement of their freedom.

He’s a survivor of a concentration camp, euphemistically called a “shelter”

Where dogs were routinely gassed.

Now he’s barred from restaurants and other businesses

And forced to drink from a separate fountain/bowl.

But despite this in-canine treatment, he is gentle and loving.

I wish more humans were like him.

