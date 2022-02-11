Letters About Ukraine

As a veteran of war for peace, I do not understand why we anticipate war and participate in its preparations. Many countries have dealt with similar situations without the panic and hysteria that leaders are accepting.

Switzerland, located between the Austro-Hungarian Empire and France, and again between Nazi Germany, Italy, and France during WWII, remained neutral and peaceful. Costa Rica, located between U.S. satellite and drug center and revolutionary Communist Nicaragua eliminated its military and declared neutrality.

Why can’t leaders today create a neutral Ukraine in perpetuity? That is all that Putin is asking for. German leaders have also proposed this.

Is war and its fallout better than neutrality?

