Briefs Goleta Man Succumbs to Gunshot Wounds

The identity of a man who died of gunshot wounds that the Sheriff’s Office connects to a shooting Thursday night in Goleta was released on Friday. Richard Andrew Cardano, 43, of Goleta was admitted to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital about an hour after a report of shots fired came from the Pacifica Suites hotel on Hollister Avenue at around 8 p.m. He died of his injuries at the hospital.

According to scanner information tracked at Edhat, a hotel room and the parking lot were considered locations where shooting ocurred, and a considerable quantity of blood was found at the site.

Sheriff’s detectives believe Cardano and the suspect knew each other and that the shooting was not random. The case remains under investigation, and the public’s help is sought. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (805) 681-4150 and anonymously at (805) 681-4171.

