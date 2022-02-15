Announcement Kimpton Goodland In Santa Barbara changes its name to The Leta

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The charming beach chic Goodland hotel in Santa Barbara is catching a wave of investment and a renaissance under its new name, “The Leta”. AWH Partners has purchased the property and Spire Hospitality is the new management company of this landmark property formerly known as the Kimpton Goodland. This beachy boutique hotel is now named the “The Leta” (a nod to the city of Goleta in Santa Barbara county).

“The Leta is an elevated historic hotel rooted in the California vibe and beach culture of Santa Barbara,” says long-time General Manager Barry Dorsey. “It will continue to be a Santa Barbara led team. The Airstream and Woody will remain for the classic guest photos, the restaurant menu—a local staple—will stay the same and the fire pits and pool area will continue to be the heart of the property”. However, the 158 room Leta Hotel will feature an enhanced guest experience with modern hi-speed Wi-Fi and streaming services, higher quality bedding and an open and welcoming lobby. The Leta Hotel will continue to be everything guests love, but elevated with significant investment in refreshing the guest experience to make it the perfect escape for work and play.

The ideally located property in Goleta is prized for its cool, hip, carefree Californian personality and it’s artful, quirky, unexpected, open and soulful chemistry. Local art, music, food and wine are at home here and the hotel boasts 6,000 square feet of meeting space welcoming locals and out of town guests alike for one-of-a-kind meetings and events.

Spire Hospitality operates 29 hotels and resorts, including the Villa Florence Hotel in San Francisco, TopNotch Resort in Stowe, Vermont and High Peaks Resort in Lake Placid, New York, among other unique properties throughout the country.

For a look (and reservations) at the Leta Hotel check into: http://www.theleta.com/

Rates start at $179

Add to Favorites