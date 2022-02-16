Letters Just Waiting on Laura Capps

I eagerly await when Laura Capps will take her seat on the Board of Supervisors. Without a lot of hype, she quietly puts her shoulder in the harness and delivers.

• As a trustee of the Santa Barbara School Board, she champions sustainability and helped take the district from zero to 14 solar energy installations across 21 school campuses, six with microgrids, while adding a new Sustainability Director — with the goal of saving the district money.

• Working with the Foodbank, CommUnify, and schools, she helped triple the participation of families in free summer meal programs when school was not in session and child hunger tends to spike — a huge win for child nutrition and family food security.

• Laura has demonstrated her mettle by standing up to vicious attacks for her leadership on policies concerning ethnic studies and equity along with vaccine mandates and other COVID safeguards.

•. As president of the Community Environmental Council, she helped the organization put forward a far-reaching initiative, the Climate Justice Community Ambassador Program, building leadership capacity in underserved, over-impacted areas in our county.

Laura has a proven record of significant accomplishments while being known as an upbeat, gracious, and collaborative leader. She will be a highly valued colleague and much-admired member of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

