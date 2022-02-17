Announcement Montessori Center School Unveils New STEAM Lab A hands-on, interactive space emphasizing critical thinking and innovation

Santa Barbara, Calif. – February 14, 2022 – In alignment with Montessori Center School’s ongoing commitment to academic excellence, the school is pleased to announce the opening of its first STEAM lab. Funded by donations from friends and family members of MCS, the interactive space will engage students in hands-on, age-appropriate projects, experiments, and activities that integrate the Montessori curriculum in science, art, technology, engineering, and mathematical concepts.

School leaders and students were on hand for the official ribbon cutting of the new STEAM lab. Head of School, Melanie Jacobs says, “We are very excited to be opening our new STEAM lab. We have always wanted to have a separate, dedicated space for our students to receive hands-on science lessons from our talented faculty, conduct science experiments, explore maker space activities, and much more. The addition of a science lab to our campus has been a long-term goal of ours and we are thrilled to make it a reality! Within the STEAM lab, our elementary students will have the opportunity to flex their critical thinking and creative muscles to collaborate, problem-solve, create and innovate – all pillars of 21st-century learning.”

About Montessori Center School

Montessori Center School, located in Goleta, California, has provided students ages 18 months through 12 years old with creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment since 1965. MCS implements the internationally renowned Montessori Method of teaching and works to ensure that the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come. https://mcssb.org/

