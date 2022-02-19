Courts & Crime Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Detectives Seek Suspect in Isla Vista Shooting Friday-Night Shooting Leaves One Man Seriously Injured, Suspect Remains at Large

A shooting on Friday night in Isla Vista left one man seriously injured — shot in the upper torso — and Santa Barbara Sheriff’s detectives are now seeking the suspected shooter.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at around 11 p.m. Friday, February 18, on the 6500 block of Del Playa Drive, and found one male victim, according to Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Raquel Zick. The victim was transported to the hospital while Sheriff’s deputies interviewed witnesses and attempted to locate the shooter. The suspected shooter is still at large.

Sheriff’s detectives and forensics technicians were called to assist with the ongoing investigation. The victim’s status has not been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact Santa Barbara Sheriff’s detectives at (805) 681-4150. For anonymous tips, call (805) 681-4171 or visit SBSheriff.org.

