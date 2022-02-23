Announcement Setting Puppies up for Success, Santa Barbara Humane Launches New Classes

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – Already a success at Santa Barbara Humane’s Training Center in Santa Maria, puppy classes are now being offered at the Santa Barbara Campus. “Pet parents don’t always realize that this class produces not just a puppy with new skills,” said Christine Brewer, Animal Behavior Manager, “but it truly is a huge bonding experience between dog and owner ensuring there is a foundation of trust that will last a lifetime.”

If your puppy is between the ages of nine-weeks and 18 weeks it’s time to sign up for this positive and humane training course. Using modern, force-free, reward-based training

techniques the class is a combination of play, discussion, and an introduction to training.The Puppy Class begins on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022. Each class includes six sessions.

Families shouldn’t be discouraged by financial obstacles. Through the donor funded Confident Canine School of Behavior, Santa Barbara Humane offers affordable classes for all ages with scholarships available.

Sign up today online at https://sbhumane.org/training/ or email any questions or concerns to training@sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777 x 226

Santa Barbara Humane operates two campuses located in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria providing care for community-owned and homeless animals. Both campuses offer affordable high-quality veterinary care, compassionate behavior training programs, and a relinquishment program for owners who can no longer care for their pets. Homeless animals receive medical care, shelter, and basic behavior training until their adoption.

Add to Favorites