Announcement Applications Are Open for Waterwise Garden Recognition Contest Recognition and Awards for Waterwise Landscaping

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara County Water Agency and participating local water providers are pleased to announce the opening of applications for the 2022 WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest. The annual contest recognizes residents of Santa Barbara County who have attractive, water-efficient landscapes. Residents can apply for the contest online to compete for an agency award and the countywide grand prize. Winners will have their gardens featured online and receive an engraved stone boulder.

Water Agency Manager Matt Young said, “This has been our second consecutive extremely dry winter, with rainfall currently 53% of our annual average. Installing and maintaining water-efficient gardens is a great way to conserve this precious resource.”

Residents of single-family homes are eligible to apply if they reside in areas served by the Carpinteria Valley Water District, the Vandenberg Village Community Services District, the Montecito Water District, and the cities of Santa Barbara, Solvang and Buellton.

View contest rules and apply online at WaterWiseSB.org/GardenContest. All applications are due by April 30, 2022.

Fifty to seventy percent of water use in an average home in Santa Barbara County goes toward landscape irrigation. Water-wise gardens can greatly reduce landscape water use, save money, and are beautiful and easy to maintain. There are dozens of easy ways to make a garden more water-efficient, such as choosing native or water-wise plants, installing a smart irrigation controller, or simply using the online Weekly Watering Percent to adjust your existing sprinkler timer based on the weather.

Visit WaterWiseSB.org to learn more ways to use water more efficiently in your landscape, see previous contest winners, and apply.

Add to Favorites