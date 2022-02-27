Announcement Goleta Sanitary District Announces Public Hearings on Draft Maps

Goleta, CA – Goleta Sanitary District announces public hearings seeking input on draft maps for transition to voting districts

Beginning in November 2022, Goleta Sanitary District Board members will be elected based on voting districts, each representing a portion within the District’s boundaries. Draft voting district maps have been created and are available for viewing on the District’s website, https://goletasanitary.org/new-election-process. Three public hearings on the proposed district maps and proposed election sequence for each voting district are scheduled. The board members will serve staggered terms of four years each, which will be determined at the final hearing. All hearings will be held in the Boardroom at the District, at 1 William Moffett Place, Goleta. Spanish translation will be available at all meetings.

The public is invited to participate in the process at all hearings:

Saturday, March 5 at 3:00 p.m.

Monday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Monday, April 4, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.

The final adoption of the resolution is scheduled to take place during the Monday, April 4, 2022 hearing at 6:30 p.m.

“We encourage members of the public to share their opinion in this important civic exercise.” said Steve Wagner, Goleta Sanitary District’s General Manager.

“The new voting districts will be a change from the historic process and we hope will spur more community engagement.” said Steve Majoewsky, President of the Goleta Sanitary District Board.

If you are unable to attend but would like to share input on the draft maps, please email Laura Romano, Management Analyst, lromano@goletasanitary.org or go to the District’s website to view maps and submit comments, https://goletasanitary.org/new-election-process This schedule is subject to change.

About the Goleta Sanitary District:

The Goleta Sanitary District was created in 1942 to provide wastewater collection and treatment services for the Goleta Valley. Today the District’s 132-mile-long network of underground pipes deliver approximately 4 million gallons of waste water to the District’s award winning treatment plant every day. At the facility wastewater is treated and cleaned to very high standards by certified staff before being reused for irrigation or discharged safely into the ocean. The District is governed by a 5 member elected Board and is committed to protecting public health and the environment through state of the art treatment process and the delivery of cost effective public services.

The District provides wastewater treatment services for its own customers as well as four other public agencies: Goleta West Sanitary District, University of California at Santa Barbara, UCSB, City of Santa Barbara Municipal Airport and certain facilities of Santa Barbara County.

Goleta Sanitary District is located at 1 William Moffett Place, across from the Santa Barbara Airport. Contact us at (805) 967-4519 or learn more at: GoletaSanitary.org.

