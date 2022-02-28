Courts & Crime Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Confirms Identities in Lompoc Officer-Involved Shooting Lompoc Man Shot by Sheriff’s Deputies After Fleeing Alleged Hit-and-Run

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the man and deputies related to the officer-involved shooting from Wednesday, February 23. The man shot by Sheriff’s deputies was identified as 24-year-old Rudy Angel Delgadillo of Lompoc, and the deputies involved in the shooting are Deputy Ross Van Tassel and Deputy Yeshella Jimenez.

The incident began when several people called 9-1-1, reporting that a dark-colored pickup truck had been involved in a vehicle accident and fled the scene while driving erratically. The truck came to a stop in the 3800 block of Celestial Way after colliding with a residential fence, and the driver then fled on foot.

The deputies contacted a man, Delgadillo, who matched the description given of the driver, near a recreation center in the 600 block of Mercury Avenue. Deputies gave him repeated verbal commands, but Delgadillo allegedly did not comply and then made a sudden movement, prompting the deputies to fire their service weapons. Delgadillo was shot through the shoulder and transported to a local hospital by ambulance. Neither of the deputies were injured during the shooting.

The deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave, in accordance with Sheriff’s Office policy. Delgadillo remains hospitalized and was booked in absentia for a violation of probation and obstructing a peace officer. He is being held without bail for the probation violation, and additional charges are pending.

Sheriff’s detectives encourage any additional victims of a hit-and-run or witnesses of any portion of this incident to contact them. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may provide information by calling the tip line at (805) 681-4171 or visiting SBSheriff.org.

