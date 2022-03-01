Announcement Give to Animals in Need When You Dine and Drink in March

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

By choosing your favorite ale or grabbing a slice, you support local businesses and animals in need.

Klondike Pizza in Santa Maria and Draughtsmen Aleworks in Santa Barbara and Goleta are giving back during the month of March. If you’re craving pizza, Klondike at 2059 S Broadway in Santa Maria is

donating a portion of the proceeds from their sales – as well as other opportunities in store – to Santa Barbara Humane. Klondike’s annual fundraiser has raised thousands to support shelter programs like affordable veterinary care and adoption.

“Klondike has been an amazing champion of animals even outside of their annual fundraiser, “ said Sofia Rodriguez, Chief Philanthropy Officer. “All year, they invite us to post profiles of our long-term residents who need extra exposure and to bring animals anytime. They truly care about the mission.”

If quality craft beer is the top of your list, then raise a glass for the dogs and cats at Draughtsmen

Aleworks. The community can visit the taproom at 53 Santa Felicia Drive in Goleta as well as their Mosaic Locale location at 1131 State Street in Santa Barbara. Proceeds from their “karma tap” this March will support Santa Barbara Humane. Patrons are also invited to donate to cast a vote for their favorite pet, either cats or dogs.

And the Draughtsmen giving doesn’t end in March! The winner of the dog vs. cat fundraiser will find that species’ image on a limited release beer launching in May. Its sales will also benefit Santa Barbara Humane’s shelter programs supporting thousands of dogs and cats in need.

“Draughtsmen is one of those partners that was all in,” said Rodriguez. “They wanted to maximize the opportunities to raise funds to help dogs and cats and increase awareness. We are very grateful for this partnership.”

For more details, follow Santa Barbara Humane, Klondike Pizza, and Draughtsmen Aleworks on social media to learn more about the opportunities to give while you dine and drink.

Santa Barbara Humane is 501(c)(3) non-profit that was one of the first animal welfare agencies in the country, 67 years before the national organization was founded. Santa Barbara Humane operates two campuses located in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria providing care for community-owned and homeless animals. Both campuses offer affordable high-quality veterinary care, compassionate behavior training programs, and a relinquishment program for owners who can no longer care for their pets. Homeless animals receive medical care, shelter, and basic behavior training until their adoption. Because it is a local organization that is not affiliated or funded by the national Humane Society or SPCA, Santa Barbara Humane relies on local donor support to ensure every dog and cat gets the care they need.

Add to Favorites