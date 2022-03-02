Announcement County Seeking Public Feedback on Draft Hazard Mitigation Plan

The County of Santa Barbara is seeking the public’s feedback on the draft 2022 Santa Barbara County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan (MJHMP) Update. The MJHMP is updated every five years to prepare the county for changing and dynamic hazards, identifying vulnerable communities and structures, and preparing mitigation goals and actions.

County residents are encouraged to review the draft plans and provide feedback. The public comment period is open through March 15. The project information is hosted on the County’s emergency preparedness website at ReadySBC.org, including a link to attend a virtual public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 when the draft plan will be discussed. Development of the MJHMP started in early 2021 with a final plan expected in fall 2022 following review and approval from participating local, state and federal agencies.

All written comments should be addressed to J.D. Saucedo at 4408 Cathedral Oaks Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 or via email to jsaucedo@countyofsb.org. All comments must be received no later than 5 p.m. March 15, 2022.

“We have reached an exciting step in our hazard mitigation planning process,” explained Kelly Hubbard, Director of the County’s Office of Emergency Management (County OEM). “After a year of collecting data and working directly with the public, cities, special districts, and stakeholders, we now have an updated draft Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan that prepares the county for the next five years of possible hazards.”

Development of the 2022 MJHMP Update includes collaboration with multiple County departments; the cities of Buellton, Carpinteria, Goleta, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, and Solvang; Cachuma Operations and Maintenance Board; Carpinteria Valley Water District; Montecito Fire Protection District; Montecito Water District; Santa Maria Valley Water Conservation District; Goleta Water District; nonprofits; and other stakeholders.

The first public workshop for the MJHMP was hosted on April 7, 2021 to cover the goals, components and timeline of the project. A second public workshop was hosted on November 4, 2021 and covered draft mitigation strategies.

