The Home Page: Spring has Sprung!

OH HI OJAI

I took a trip to Ojai this week to see an open house. I can’t show or tell you about the house due to super-secret-insider-only restrictions, but I can share that the drive down was spectacular. The waves rolling into shore at county line in picture perfect sets created a low tide beach scene straight out of a painting, and the sun shone on mustard-grass-covered hills as far as the eye could see. My day trip ignited my spring fever for sure, so here are a few more spring-y tidbits for home, garden, and beyond:

OLIVE YOU MORE

Credit: @bethmarantohome

Over on the Hunker blog, they’re rounding up DIY finds and springtime splurges. One post combines both by singing the praises of Trader Joe’s olive trees. According to Hunker and their avid TJ’s stylistas, these little sprigs sell for $9.99 and can grow like gangbusters either inside or outside. They seem particularly well-suited for our local zone, so if you can find one or two, be ready to enjoy them inside and transplant them in a season or two for outdoor enjoyment.

WISTERIA YOU WERE HERE

Credit: Atlas Imagery

In north county, this farmhouse in Santa Ynez has me feeling its sit-on-the-front-porch-and-swing-awhile spring vibe. Three bedrooms and two baths on five acres with a barn plus all sorts of countryfied touches, shining in springtime splendor. There’s even an outdoor fireplace and a rock pond with a waterfall. So dreamy. I swear I can smell that wisteria from here. Offered by Carey Kendall of Village Properties for $2,988,000.

OH SAY CAN YOU SEE?

Credit: Peter Vitale

If your spring cleaning list includes rearranging your furniture, but you don’t want to block out the sunshine by placing anything in front of your windows, check out this blog post. It shares “rules” for window-facing furniture placement in different rooms and different situations. And oh, yes, plenty of photos, too. I’ve been struggling with my bedroom layout – I know, I know, first world problems for sure – and I think this might have just provided a solution. (Now where’s that DIY headboard article?)

Whether you’re spring cleaning or not, wishing you an enjoyable day and week ahead!

