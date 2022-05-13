United Way Young Leaders Society Raises over $3,000 to Provide New Books to Four Local Schools

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.



Santa Barbara, Ca, May 13, 2022 – United Way of Santa Barbara County’s (UWSBC) Young Leaders Society (YSL) partnered with four local schools to raise over $3,000 to provide over 90 books to their libraries for the month of March.

The event raised funds to fulfil a curated wish list of books from schools. Participating schools included: Franklin Elementary School, McKinley Elementary School, Canalino Elementary School and La Colina Junior High School. The purchased books replaced books that were never returned to the libraries due to school closures during the COVID pandemic and helped to build the schools’ growing collections of Spanish books.

“The Young Leaders Society annual book drive is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Victoria Dominguez, Supervisor of Corporate Development at United Way. “We are grateful for our partnerships with these schools and are honored to be able to provide them with these new additions to their libraries.”

The Young Leaders Society was formed 13 years ago as part of United Way’s effort to encourage young professionals living in Santa Barbara County to become involved in their local community and begin building the leadership and business skills that they need to be successful in their careers.

To learn more about YLS, please visit: https://www.unitedwaysb.org/young-leaders-society

About United Way of Santa Barbara County

Since 1923, United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) has been a key leader in local efforts to empower children, families, and communities through its own unique collaborative programs and initiatives, partnership convening efforts, volunteer development, and funding. UWSBC’s mission is to enrich the lives of children and families and build resilient communities by leading local programs and partnerships that improve school readiness and academic achievement, financial empowerment, and crisis response and recovery. To learn more, please visit unitedwaysb.org.