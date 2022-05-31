Cyclist Dies on Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta

More Like This

A man died after falling while riding his bicycle on the 6200 block of Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta, in what the Sheriff’s Office describes as a “solo accident” on Tuesday morning. The rider — William Poehler of Santa Barbara — was cycling when he suddenly went down around 11 a.m., according to the individual who called for emergency response. Poehler, who was 80 years of age, had not been hit but simply fell, said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick. Found by medics to be unconscious, Poehler was immediately taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

