Tulare Police Release Details on Shooting That Resulted in Arrest in Santa Barbara

The police deployment that closed Los Aguajes Avenue for a few hours last Wednesday apprehended a man in connection with a shooting in the city of Tulare, the city’s police department stated in a press release sent on June 6.

Investigators with the Tulare City Police Department alerted Santa Barbara police on June 1 that a subject, Logan Dalton Starkey, 19, of Tulare, was wanted in connection with the shooting of a man in a Tulare parking lot on May 30 at around 2:20 a.m. The man, Damean Fish, 27, was taken to a hospital but died of his injuries from a single gunshot wound that same day. The press release did not describe any charges, and Tulare detectives are continuing to work the case.

