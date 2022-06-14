Chris Stubbs named new Supervisor for Los Padres National Forest

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SOLVANG, Calif.— U.S. Forest Service officials announced the selection of Chris Stubbs as the new forest supervisor for Los Padres National Forest. Stubbs succeeds Kevin Elliott, who retired last October following a 42-year career with the Agency.

Stubbs currently serves as the deputy forest supervisor for Los Padres, a position he has held since 2019. Prior to that, he served as the Superintendent for the Monocacy National Battlefield where he was responsible for all aspects of management and operations of the National Park unit. During his 30 years of federal service, Stubbs has worked for the Bureau of Land Management, the National Park Service, and the U.S. Forest Service.

A native of Virginia, Stubbs holds a Master of Science in Forestry with a concentration in Outdoor Recreation Planning from Virginia Tech, and a Bachelor of Arts in Government and Foreign Affairs from the University of Virginia.

“I am excited to continue building on the relationships with partners that I began two-and-a-half years ago,” Stubbs said. “I look forward to collaborating with stakeholders who share our commitment to restoring and sustaining our landscapes and providing benefits and ecological services in a challenging, changing environment.”

Stubbs lives with his wife in Santa Barbara. When they are not at work, they can be found hiking, climbing, and paddling in our nation’s forests and parks.

Stubbs will begin in his new role June 26.