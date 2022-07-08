The Home Page | Cheers to the Fourth

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on July 3, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

CHEERS TO THE FOURTH

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Fun is brewing all over town this weekend, and Carpinteria is no exception. The newly built custom cottages shown above are holding a grand celebratory open house as the most recent three Cottages Carpinteria are unveiled to the public. This enclave of beach-worthy abodes is featured in my Make Myself at Home column this week and will be open from 2-4 p.m. today. If you can’t visit today, contact Yolanda Van Wingerden for details.

While you’re visiting, check out some of the breweries in Carpinteria that are participating in Indy Hops, our month-long beer-crawl extravaganza. Island Brewing, Rincon Brewery, and brewLAB are Carpinteria’s entrants, but the fun is happening all over: from Goleta to the Funk Zone to the heart of downtown Santa Barbara on State Street, too.

POLO FIELD VIEWS

Credit: Courtesy

If you do make it down to Carpinteria, you may want to stop in at this brand-new listing at the Polo Fields, a k a Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. You know, where you can rub elbows with royalty nearly every Sunday. This second-floor, two-bedroom, two-bath condo offers a wraparound deck with an ocean view. 3375 Foothill Road #321 is available for showings this weekend by contacting Douglas & Associates at (808) 346-5442.

FESTIVE FOURTH FANFARE

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens

If you’re moved to create your own red-white-and-blue at-home bonanza, check out these ideas from Better Homes & Gardens. From party favors to floral arrangements, recipes, and more, these tips are sure to get you in the spirit.

SCOUT’S NOT A FOURTH FAN

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

A quick PSA from Scout reminding everyone to please not engage in any DIY fireworks. All the pups agree: Silence is golden.

Enjoy your holiday, and remember to check this week’s issue for all the goings-on around town!

