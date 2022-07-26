UC Santa Barbara Gets High Marks in Global Ranking

UC Santa Barbara earned several top places in the ShanghaiRankings 2022 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS). The university ranked fifth in communication, ninth for electrical and computer engineering, 13th for physics, and 20th for automation and control.

The list also included national rankings. Compared with other U.S. universities, UCSB ranked fourth in communication, sixth for metallurgical engineering, seventh for electrical and computer engineering, and eighth for both automation and control and physics. In national rankings, the campus also earned 12th in chemical engineering, 14th in ecology, 17th for oceanography, and 19th for chemistry.

The GRAS 2022 listed more than 1,800 out of 5,000 universities across 96 countries and regions. Performance is measured by the Academic Excellence Survey (AES) conducted by ShanghaiRanking. Participating in the survey were 1,424 professors from top world universities.

